JMac and Vallejo invited to NFL Combine

BOISE - The Boise State Broncos landed two players to participate in this year's NFL Combine. Running Back Jeremy McNichols along with Linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

This past season McNichols rushed nearly 1800 yards and scored 27 times. He also repeated as second second-team all-conference honors in his junior season, ranking in the top 10 in rushing yards per game and all-purpose yards.

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo earned honorable mention All-Mountain West having 69 tackles, six of them for a loss in just nine games of work. Vallejo this past season struggled with injuries having braces on both arms in a few games.

In his Sophomore year, he led the Broncos with 100 tackles, three sacks, and one interception. He finished the year as 2nd team All-Mountain West honors and winning MVP awards for the MWC championship game

