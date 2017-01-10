Harsin comments on Junior Adams leaving team

BOISE - At the end of December, the Broncos announced that wide receivers coach and passing game Coordinator Junior Adams was leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky.

Adams spent the past three seasons in Boise under Coach Harsin. This past year Boise State had two 1,000 yard receivers in the same season for the first time in program history with Thomas Sperbeck and Cedrick Wilson.

Coach Harsin says there's a lot of interest for the vacancy but for now there is no timetable of finding a replacement.

"There's a lot of interest from guys out there and there are some really great guys that I've been around and have interviewed before and I've talked to. I'm not in a rush to go out there and just have a guy because what I've told the staff what I've told our players the right fit is more important than having somebody right now," said, Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

