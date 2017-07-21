Defense wins Summer Classic

BOISE - It's that time of year where the Boise State football team trade in football helmet for bat and glove to play in the summer classic at Memorial Stadium.



The Summer Classic softball game is a six-inning contest pitting the offense against the defense.



Last season the offense won and were looking for back to back victories however that wasn't the case this year as the defense, with help of former minor league baseball player Mason Smith helped the defense win 5 to 3.



"We had some ball players on the defensive side I recruited a pretty good team I feel like I did the research,” said, Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.



"I helped them out a lot when they were putting together the team cause I know who we needed from our defensive side to play this game. I knew who was athletic enough to not only play at a high level on the football field but also on a baseball field,” said, Defensive End Jabri Watson.