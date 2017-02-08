BOISE - Last season the Boise State Broncos ranked 52nd nationally in total defense giving up around 400 yards per game.

On national signing day last week the Broncos added 10 new players on defense. The new signees include four linebackers and five defensive backs and one defensive lineman.

With the added experience that the team has added the Broncos should be able to be stronger on defense this next season.

“Linebacker on the defensive side that was really a position that we needed. It allows us to maybe find another one. We could now potentially have good depth at that position and will catch up in the next recruiting cycle. I feel good about the guys we have now,” said, Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

