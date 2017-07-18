Caldwell - The College of Idaho added men's lacrosse to varsity status for the upcoming season.

Lacrosse will become the tenth men's varsity sport joining baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, skiing, soccer, swimming and track & field. It marks the first varsity men’s lacrosse team in the State of Idaho.

C of I lacrosse began as a club sport in 2004. Matt Gier has been the head coach for the past 8 years and has led the Coyotes to four postseason appearances, including each of the last three seasons - with the team climbing as high as number 15 nationally.

“We are excited to have lacrosse move to a varsity sport,” said College of Idaho Athletic Director Reagan Rossi. "I feel this is the best transition for student-athletes and our department. The leadership that Matt Gier has provided will make this a natural transition and will continue to enhance the student athlete experience on our campus,” said, Rossi.

“The College is examining women’s lacrosse as a potential varsity sport,” Rossi said. “We want to make sure we have everything in place from Day 1 for the program to be a success for the College, our department and to the potential student-athletes.”