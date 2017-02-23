Broncos win 4th straight by beating Nevada 77-74

Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 11:00PM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:00PM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 11:00PM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 3:25PM MST expiring February 23 at 12:57PM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 4:37PM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:30AM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 3:06PM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 22 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 2:33PM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Cassia, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:33PM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Boise - Boise State Rallies for a 77 to 74 win against Nevada. Marijke Vanderschaaf led Broncos to fourth-consecutive victory with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
The Broncos came back from five points down for a 77-74 victory to extend their win streak to four.
Boise State finished the game connecting 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch including two by Yaiza Rodriguez with four seconds left to put the Broncos up by the winning three-point margin at 77-74.
Rodriguez led Boise State with a team-high 15 points and 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc. The senior led four Broncos in double-figure scoring as Vanderschaaf and Brooke Pahukoa added 14 each followed by Riley Lupfer with 10.
The win is the fourth straight for the Broncos and the team is now 19-7 overall and 9-6 in Mountain West play, Next up for the Broncos is a road trip to play at San Jose State (10-17, 7-8 MW) on Saturday.