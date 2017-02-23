Broncos win 4th straight by beating Nevada 77-74

Dan Hawk
10:38 PM, Feb 22, 2017
Dan Hawk

Boise - Boise State Rallies for a 77 to 74 win against Nevada.  Marijke Vanderschaaf led Broncos to fourth-consecutive victory with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

The Broncos came back from five points down for a 77-74 victory to extend their win streak to four. 

Boise State finished the game connecting 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch including two by Yaiza Rodriguez with four seconds left to put the Broncos up by the winning three-point margin at 77-74.

Rodriguez led Boise State with a team-high 15 points and 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc. The senior led four Broncos in double-figure scoring as Vanderschaaf and Brooke Pahukoa added 14 each followed by Riley Lupfer with 10.

The win is the fourth straight for the Broncos and the team is now 19-7 overall and 9-6 in Mountain West play,  Next up for the Broncos is a road trip to play at San Jose State (10-17, 7-8 MW) on Saturday.


 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top