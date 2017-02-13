Broncos split against Cal Poly & Arizona State

Boise - The Broncos split a doubleheader against Cal Poly and Arizona State at Bronco Gym today.

Boise State won their first Pac-12 victory since November of 2015 the final 23-16. Will Bardezbain won a 21-4 technical fall for his first career Pac-12 victory. The win ended a six-match losing streak for the junior.

At 133 pounds, Josh Newberg won 13-4 major decision over Yoshito Funakoshi.

Dakota Wall avoided a takedown in the first overtime period in his match against Josh Cortez. Wall added an escape and a takedown in the tiebreaker overtimes to win the first dual match of his career.

The Broncos also had won from Fred Green, Demetrius Romero, and Austin Dewey. Then Boise State took on Arizona State losing 39-6 but picked up two victories.

Newberg pulled away against Ted Rico with 17-10 decision. In his first dual match of the season, redshirt sophomore Kevin Buckley won a 9-3 decision over Austyn Harris.

The Broncos return to action, Feb. 26 at the Pac-12 Championships in Palo Alto, Calif.

MATCH-BY-MATCH RESULTS



Cal Poly

125: Will Bardezbain (BSU) tech. fall Brandon Staley (CP), 21-4 (6:27)

133: Josh Newberg (BSU) major dec. Yoshi Funakoshi (CP), 13-4

141: Ty Schilling (CP) dec. Rami Haddadin (BSU), 8-4

149: Dakota Wall (BSU) dec. Joshua Cortez (CP), 8-7 (TB-1)

157: Fred Green (BSU) tech. fall Joe Granger (CP), 16-0 (5:05)

165: Demetrius Romero (BSU) dec. Luke Wilson (CP), 6-3

174: Austin Dewey (BSU) dec. Travis Berridge (CP), 3-1 (SV-1)

184: Sohrab Movahedi (CP) dec. Kadyn Del Toro (BSU), 4-1

197: Thomas Lane (CP) tech. fall Harley DiLulo (BSU), 19-2 (5:44)

285: Spencer Empey (CP) tech. fall Gabriel Gonzalez (BSU), 15-0 (7:00)



Arizona State

125: Michael Nguyen (ASU) fall Will Bardezbain (BSU), 2:10

133: Josh Newberg (BSU) dec. Ted Rico (ASU), 17-10

141: Nikko Villareal (ASU) major dec. Rami Haddadin (BSU), 13-5

149: Josh Maruca (ASU) tech. fall Dakota Wall (BSU), 20-4 (6:01)

157: No. 13 Josh Shields (ASU) major dec. Fred Green (BSU), 20-11

165: No. 7 Anthony Valencia (ASU) fall Demetrius Romero (BSU), 5:35

174: Jacen Petersen (ASU) major dec. Austin Dewey (BSU), 14-3

184: No. 2 Zahid Valencia fall Kadyn Del Toro (BSU), 2:48

197: Keavon Buckley (BSU) dec. Austyn Harris (ASU), 9-3

285: No. 7 Tanner Hall (ASU) major dec. Gabriel Gonzalez (BSU), 16-5

