Broncos falls to Stanford 32-3

BOISE - The Boise State Broncos took on #17 Stanford inside Bronco Gym. The Broncos were looking for their first Pac-12 win of the season.

The Broncos wore pink singlets in support of coaches versus cancer against the Cardinal.

Kadyn Del Toro built off of his #1 ranking at 184 pounds in the Pac-12 with an 8-2 decision over Stanford’s Josh Marchok.

So far this season Del Toro is undefeated in Pac-12 duals. However, Stanford opened with a pin at 285 pounds and continued to win 7 straight matches.

Boise State returns to action, Monday at Wyoming.

MATCH-BY-MATCH RESULTS

285: Nathan Butler (Stanford) fall Gabriel Gonzalez (Boise State), 0:21

125: Gabriel Townsell (Stanford) dec. Will Bardezbain (Boise State), 8-6 (SV-1)

133: Connor Schram (Stanford) dec. Josh Newberg (Boise State), 2-0

141: Joey McKenna (Stanford) tech. fall Rami Haddadin (Boise State), 22-4

149: Tommy Pawelski (Stanford) dec. Dakota Wall (Boise State), 4-2

157: Paul Fox (Stanford) dec. Fred Green (Boise State), 9-3

165: Keaton Subjeck (Stanford) dec. Demetrius Romero (Boise State), 10-7

174: Peter Galli (Stanford) dec. Austin Dewey (Boise State), 6-2

184: Kadyn Del Toro (Boise State) dec. Zach Nevills (Stanford), 8-2

197: Josh Marchok (Stanford) dec. Harley DiLulo (Boise State), 6-3