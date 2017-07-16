Boise Twilight Criterium brings out several local racers

BOISE - The Twilight Criterium brought thousands to downtown Boise this weekend. Yesterday's event marked the 31st year of the big race.

Fan's packed the downtown area to help celebrate the milestone. The big race also allows local riders a chance to race center stage and also help bring cyclists back to the event each summer.

"Locals come out here and they race in the lower categories the beginner's category races but it's so cool it's a great opportunity for local racers both men and women and it just makes it a ton of fun it's actually a really great day,” said, Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Lynn Hightower.