Boise State Falls to CSU Bakersfield

BOISE - The Boise State wrestling team opened Pac-12 action with a 20-14 loss to CSU Bakersfield at Bronco Gym.

The Broncos (1-5, 0-1 Pac-12) got bonus point victories from Fred Green and Austin Dewey, and decisions from Kadyn Del Toro and Gabriel Gonzalez at 184 and 285 pounds, respectively.

The Roadrunners won four straight matches to open the dual before Green (157) won a 14-6 major decision. Green, ranked No. 32 in the first NCAA coaches’ rankings, now has 10 bonus point wins this season.

MATCH-BY-MATCH RESULTS

125: Sean Nickell (CSUB) dec. Will Bardezbain (BSU), 8-5

133: Carlos Herrera (CSUB) dec. Josh Newberg (BSU), 10-5

141: No. 17 Russell Rohlfing (CSUB) tech. fall Rami Haddadin (BSU), 18-1 (7:00)

149: Coleman Hammond (CSUB) dec. Dakota Wall (BSU), 7-3

157: Fred Green (BSU) major dec. Jacob Thalin (CSUB), 14-6

165: No. 20 Lorenzo De La Riva (CSUB) dec. Demetrius Romero (BSU), 6-5

174: Austin Dewey (BSU) major dec. Matt Penyacek (CSUB), 17-6

184: Kadyn Del Toro (BSU) dec. Bryan Battisto (CSUB), 3-2

197: No. 19 Matt Williams (CSUB) dec. Harley DiLulo (BSU), 6-4 (SV-1)

285: Gabriel Gonzalez (BSU) dec. Dominic Balmer (CSUB), 7-2

The Broncos will return to action at Bronco Gym, Jan. 28 against Stanford. The dual will start at 3 p.m. (MT).