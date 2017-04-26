BOISE - The running back position for Boise State has become an exciting one to watch in recent years.

BSU might be a small school in the landscape of college football but it has become one that can play next to the best on the gridiron.

Since 1976 the Broncos have sent 6 former running backs to the next level and Jeremy McNichols could make it lucky number 7 when the draft begins on Thursday.

Of the six player's two of them are still in the league with Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jay Ajayi of the Miami Dolphins.

It has been reported that Ajayi will join McNichols to watch the NFL Draft to hopefully hear his name called.