Ybarra hosts education open house at Capitol

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra held an education open house inside the Statehouse Thursday.

The event was designed to familiarize lawmakers and the public with Idaho's educational programs.

Gov. Butch Otter highlighted education as a priority during his State of the State address Monday. Otter is requesting legislators approve a budget to advance STEM programs, classroom technology and career training.

"These are the things we've all been working toward," Ybarra said. "When you get to see robotics in the classroom here today, when you get to see some of those programs and what that tax payer dollar is going to, that's what it's all about is serving the students of Idaho."

Another education open house scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 inside the Capitol from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.