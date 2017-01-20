Women's March on Idaho to march for equal rights Saturday, January 21 2017

616 marches worldwide, 1 million + expected

3:41 PM, Jan 19, 2017
Women's March on Boise

Women's March Idaho is January 21, 2017

BOISE, Idaho - Women's March Idaho is Saturday, January 21, 2017.

"That's a coyote skull... and it absolutely spoke to me," she says, speaking of a First People's Coup Stick displayed on her office wall.  The object features a bleached Coyote skull with the upper fangs in tact, feathers, and a stick of about 3 feet long.

"When I was a little girl my father gave me a nickname, "Coyotita" which means "Little Coyote"" she says.

"This Saturday, January 21, 2017, she says she's bringing one of her many grandchildren with her to the Women's March in Boise.  It is a 'sister march' correlated to the Women's March in Washington D.C. on the same day, and hundreds of similar marches world-wide.

"I'm concerned with the kind of world my Granddaughters are going to be living in," she says, holding photos of 2 of her 5 grandchildren.

This Saturday there will be 7 women's marches in Idaho - and 616 are registered for more than a million women to march in world wide.

Organizers say it's the promote women's equality, not to protest the newly-inaugurated president, but to stand up for equality and the rights of all people.

Sister marches in idaho are planned for Boise, Driggs, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Moscow, Pocatello and Sandpoint.

 

 

 

