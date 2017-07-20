Whittenberger Planetarium provides indoor eclipse experience at College of Idaho

Caldwell - For those who prefer an indoor solar eclipse experience, the Whittenberger Planetarium at the College of Idaho in Caldwell is offering several public shows leading up to the main event.

Attendees will get an overview of the constellations, planets and the moon seen in the August skies -- as well as learn about eclipses and how to properly observe them. Astronomers will be on hand to answer questions, as well.

"There's just a lot of talk about it, so we want to make sure that people understand the science of what's going on, why it's important, why it's rare, why it's exciting, and just really kind of riding the opportunity to get people excited about astronomy," said Katie Devine, Associate Professor of Physics at the College of Idaho.

These shows will be offered free of charge, but seating is limited.

