Vista Neighborhood Association hold meeting to discuss F-35s

Boise is one of five locations the United State Air Force is considering for their F-35 fighter jets.

The Jets have received numerous support from Mayors, Governor Otter, and people around the area, not everyone is on board.

Thursday, around 80 people from the Vista Neighborhood Association met to discuss what they said is the real impacts of the F-35 program.

They said at this point, they are battling two versions of the truth with the city and the Air Guard, and they feel as though the organizations are determined to bring F-35s into Boise no matter what the cost.

The Vista Neighborhood Association invited both the airport as well as the Air National Guard have held multiple neighborhood association meetings and open houses and at this point, they don't have any new information to share.