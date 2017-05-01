Toy battery sparks fire in Meridian child's bedroom

MERIDIAN, Idaho - The Meridian Fire Department says a lithium battery is to blame for sparking a fire inside a child's bedroom. The fire broke out just before two o'clock Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off of Ten Mile Road.



Meridian fire officials say the family returned home to find the house full of smoke and a small fire burning in the child's upstairs bedroom. Crews were able to knock down the flames pretty quickly. The lithium battery was used for a child's remote control car, no one was injured.



"Make sure you use the correct charger that came with the battery also don't leave them plugged in for extended periods of time cause they can build up heat and thirdly don't charge stuff on top of the couch or on the carpet or something like that have it be on nice hard surface," said Battalion Chief Ken Welborn with the Meridian Fire Department.