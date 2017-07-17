Teen who underwent double lung transplant no longer needs breathing treatments

Nampa, ID - Monday was an amazing day for a Nampa teen who underwent a life-saving, double lung transplant on May 28, 2017. Doctors said Gauge Edwards will no longer need nebulizer treatments at this time.

Gauge was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth. His father, Frank, said Gauge has had to do breathing treatments every day of his life. The treatments required Gauge to wake up an hour and a half early for school and repeat the procedure an hour an a half before bedtime.

Doctors also gave the family more good news. Tests showed Gauge's body is not rejecting his new pair of lungs. They said that there are no signs of bacteria or mucas.

Gauge was feeling so good Monday, for the first time in his life, he was able to blow up his own pool float.

The Edwards family is still on track to return home to Nampa in early September.