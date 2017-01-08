Supermarkets slammed with shoppers stocking up

It was a mad dash to the grocery store as many in the treasure valley stocked up on the essentials. At the Albertsons at the North Gate shopping center in Boise workers say it feels like a holiday with all the shoppers. People are stocking up on everything from milk, eggs, and bread. Some shoppers say many stores have already sold out with ice melt being the first to fly off the shelves.
"People are kind of in a hoarding mode. We had people coming in this morning between 6 and 9am and buying 10 to 15 bags of ice melt. That's unheard of," said Albertsons employee Vicki Sangalli.
they hope to get another shipment of ice melt by Tuesday.