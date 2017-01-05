Southwest Airlines to start Boise/San Diego nonstop flights

BOISE, ID - On June 4 of this year, Southwest Airlines will begin flying nonstop service between Boise and San Diego, according to a Boise Airport news release.

The new service will operate once daily, Monday through Friday, utilizing a Boeing 737.

Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said, “I am pleased to see Frontier Airlines grow their presence in Boise by expanding service to the California market with the addition of Sacramento in 2016 and now the addition of San Diego in 2017.

Boise to San Diego flights will depart once daily at 1:35 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, and arrive in San Diego at 2:50- p.m. PT

San Diego to Boise flights will depart San Diego at 9:30 a.m. PT and arrive in Boise 12:40 p.m. MT once daily, Monday through Friday.

Southwest Airlines joins Alaska Airlines as the two carriers providing nonstop service between Boise and San Diego.

Southwest Airlines has served the Boise market since 1994. They are currently providing nonstop service between Boise and Sacramento, Denver, Las Vegas, Oakland, Phoenix, and Spokane, with seasonal service to Chicago Midway.



