Sledding hill off I-84 grows in popularity

The frigid temperatures outside didn't put a damper on people's plans to go sledding on Friday.

There is a snow hill that seems to be a pretty popular spot just off Interstate-84. Families even have to do a little bit of off-roading to get there.

The downhill slope near Ten Mile is attracting plenty of people looking for a rush.

Many got warmed up during the hike to the top of the hill. They say it's all worth it for the ride down.

The hillside, in fact, is so slick in some spots that you don't necessarily need a sled.

"We try and go once or twice every Christmas break. We pretty much just wear layers, sweaters, jackets and gloves," said Andy Rodriguez, a Nampa resident. "It's steep, and it's close by. So, that's what draws us to it."

People 6 On Your Side spoke with said they would keep at it until they got too cold.

The best part is that the outing is free.