Senior housing in Garden City slushed in, residents say HOA has given few answers

BOISE, Idaho - The President of the Willowbrook Estates senior living in Garden City says they can't comment about the slushy conditions in the senior housing development due to a threat of litigation by a resident. But one resident called Six On Your Side to see what could be done about the slushy conditions pervasive throughout the development.

"Six inches deep," said Laura Cole, a resident at Willowbrook of several years. "The water right here off my drive," she said, later sinking her foot beyond the ankle into the puddle at the base of her driveway for illustration of the problem at-hand.

"The mail truck had trouble getting in. She got in yesterday, don't know how, bless her heart."

A neighbor who did not wish to be identified said the development plowed the clubhouse early in this snowfall.

One manager said that they had been attempting to contact many contractors, and one who said they would be available quoted them $800/hr for a team of one truck to move snow, and several others to remove and transport snow for a total of $16,000 for two days of work. The housing management said that was too expensive an offer to accept.

It was fairly clear that newer cars and 4x4's could navigate the snowy, slushy landscape. But one person claiming to be a resident said he was forced to park his car on a hill of dry snow, having been stranded several times before.

Six on Your Side observed one rescue of a stranded smaller car when a truck pulled up, securing a tow rope to it, and pulled it away.