Report: Idaho is the fifth most dangerous state for older drivers

Idaho is the fifth most dangerous state for older drivers, according to a new report.

According to a study conducted by Caring.com, 22% of people killed in car crashes in Idaho are 65 or older; an age group makes up just 14% of the state’s population.

According to a news release, Caring.com is a senior care resource for family caregivers seeking information and support as they care for aging parents, spouses, and other loved ones.

Idaho is one of 31 states with stricter rules for older drivers (more frequent renewals starting at age 63), according to the report.

It says Rhode Island is the most dangerous state for drivers age 65 and older, followed by Maine, Minnesota, New York and Idaho.

The study compared the number of people age 65 and older who were killed in car accidents with that age group’s share of the population in each state.

In Rhode Island, for example, senior citizens comprised 35% of car-related fatalities in 2014 (according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). Since seniors made up just 16% of Rhode Island’s population (per the U.S. Census), they were 19 percentage points more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than expected.

New Mexico is the least dangerous state for older drivers. North Dakota, Louisiana, Alaska, Montana, Mississippi and South Carolina are the only other states where seniors accounted for fewer car-related fatalities than their share of the population projected.

“It’s never easy to tell mom or grandpa to stop driving, but these numbers show why it’s crucial to have that conversation before it’s too late,” said Dayna Steele, Caring.com’s Chief Caring Expert. “Many seniors think they’ll lose their independence if they stop driving, so investigate alternatives like ride-sharing services and public transportation. Also, try to offer rides from family members, friends and neighbors when possible.”

Thirty-one states have stricter rules for older drivers, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. The most common requirement is a more frequent renewal cycle. 11 states require mature motorists to pass a vision test after a certain age. Only two (Illinois and New Hampshire) mandate a supplemental road test at age 75.

