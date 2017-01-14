Rep. Heather Scott speaks out after being stripped of committee assignments

BOISE, Idaho - Representative Heather Scott of Blanchard took to the airwaves on KBOI's Nate Shelman's show to tell her side of the story after she was stripped of her three legislative committee assignments. The punishment coming after she said women only rise in power at the statehouse if they perform sexual favors.

"I truly believe the system is broke and I made that promise to my constituents from day one that I was going to come to the capital and expose what I saw," said Representative Heather Scott of District 1A.

She says that she's being used as a distraction and the republican leadership is trying to silence her.

"It's hard to answer why somebody is being promoted and you question it and you’re shut down, there is more to this story," said Rep. Scott.

She says her comments were made during a private conversation and have been distorted by the media. The house speaker stripped Scott of her committee powers on Thursday after a letter written by Rep. Christy Perry accused her of being paranoid and anti-social. Even going as far as damaging statehouse property searching for listening bugs.

"That letter is slanderous and it's liable I believe I'm looking into with a lawyer but that's not for me to decide, but it's not true," Rep. Scott.

Rep. Scott is now working to see what she can do to regain her committee powers and is still able to testify on bills in the house.

"Sometimes there is a blessing in disguise and I'm going to make the best of it and I'll do what I have to do make the voice of the people heard, “said Rep. Scott.