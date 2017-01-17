Rep. Heather Scott "making lemonade out of lemons"

Marissa Morrison
12:39 PM, Jan 17, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE, ID - Rep. Heather Scott says she's "making lemonade out of lemons" following House Speaker Scott Bedke's decision to remove Scott from her committee positions last week. 

Scott was removed from the Commerce & Human Resources, Environment, Energy & Technology and State Affairs committees following her remarks to another female lawmaker implying women in the legislature only advance to leadership positions through sexual favors. 

"I was so excited about citizen’s ability to work with legislators through the new website that I was blindsided when House Speaker Scott Bedke pulled me from all my committee assignments for no addressed reason in order to flex his muscle to intimidate new liberty legislators," Scott said in a legislative bulletin. "However, please know that the time I won’t spend sitting in committees will free me up to run legislation for you and testify for citizens in committee hearings. I’m good at making lemonade out of lemons!"

Five other lawmakers asked to be removed from their committee positions until Scott was reinstated. Republican Reps. Ron Nate, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Christy Zito and Karey Hanks made their requests one-by-one on the House floor on Monday. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top