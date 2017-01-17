Rep. Heather Scott "making lemonade out of lemons"

Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 1:53PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 1:53PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 11:45AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 11:45AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Blizzard Warning issued January 17 at 11:45AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
High Wind Warning issued January 17 at 10:38AM MST expiring January 18 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 10:38AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 5:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
BOISE, ID - Rep. Heather Scott says she's "making lemonade out of lemons" following House Speaker Scott Bedke's decision to remove Scott from her committee positions last week.
Scott was removed from the Commerce & Human Resources, Environment, Energy & Technology and State Affairs committees following her remarks to another female lawmaker implying women in the legislature only advance to leadership positions through sexual favors.
"I was so excited about citizen’s ability to work with legislators through the new website that I was blindsided when House Speaker Scott Bedke pulled me from all my committee assignments for no addressed reason in order to flex his muscle to intimidate new liberty legislators," Scott said in a legislative bulletin. "However, please know that the time I won’t spend sitting in committees will free me up to run legislation for you and testify for citizens in committee hearings. I’m good at making lemonade out of lemons!"
Five other lawmakers asked to be removed from their committee positions until Scott was reinstated. Republican Reps. Ron Nate, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Christy Zito and Karey Hanks made their requests one-by-one on the House floor on Monday.