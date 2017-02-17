Police Police arrest a man accused of robbing a bank

A Boise man is in jail accused of robbing a credit union. Boise police said officers responded to an armed robbery call this afternoon on the 500 block of Highland. Police were told an armed man took money from two bank tellers and a customer before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Robert J. Stout, 27 was arrested a short time later near the green belt and the Park Center bridge.

“We would like to thank all of the citizens who noticed what was going on and helped officers locate evidence,” said Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall. “Their assistance helped lead to the arrest of the suspect and we sincerely appreciate their cooperation.”

Stout is in the Ada County Jail facing a felony robbery charge and a felony probation violation.

The investigation is ongoing.