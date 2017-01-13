Police: Kuna murder parolee arrested for sexting teen

KUNA, ID - A Kuna man on parole for second-degree murder in Kootenai County has been arrested by Meridian Police for soliciting a teenage girl for sex.

According to Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea, Jeremy Lee Schmitz, 34, allegedly sent a 15-year-old girl sexually explicit text messages -- including photographs of his genitals -- after meeting the teenager on the “letgo” website.

“After (Schmitz) learned the girl’s age, he continued sending her sexually explicit text messages,” Basterrechea said. Police were alerted to the text messages by the girl’s father.

Officers arrested Schmitz at the Idaho Probation and Parole Office in Kuna, after they notified Schmitz’ probation officer of his alleged criminal activity.

Basterrechea said officers do not believe there are any other victims.

Schmitz was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of sixteen.

