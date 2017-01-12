Otter signs Energy Emergency declaration

BOISE, ID - A temporary Executive Order signed by Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter Thursday extends the driving hours allowed by some delivery trucks -- to help meet the increased demand for home heating fuels, especially during the current period of severe winter weather.

Executive Order 2017-01 – effective from January 4 through January 27, 2017 – allows drivers of commercial motor vehicles transporting home heating fuel to go beyond the legal limit of 11 hours of driving time in any 14-hour period.

“This temporary order only involves drivers who are transporting flammable or liquid gas such as propane, heating fuel and diesel fuel used for heating homes,” Idaho State Police Captain Tim Horn said.

“Because of our severe winter weather, increased demand has put a strain on deliveries of these fuels,” he said. “We want to ensure that Idahoans are not left without adequate home heating fuels. While the executive order allows for extra driving time, carriers must continue to operate in a safe manner.”

Horn, who oversees the Commercial Vehicle Safety Section of ISP, said nothing in the order suspends any federal regulations involving commercial motor carriers and commercial driver license requirements. Additionally, carriers cannot require or allow fatigued drivers to operate a motor vehicle, and drivers must exercise due safety precautions.