Northern Idaho man pleads guilty to killing missing man

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - A northern Idaho man accused of shooting and killing another man after a road-rage incident has pleaded guilty.
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports David Hutto (pictured) on Wednesday changed his plea, admitting to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery. A fourth criminal charge of arson was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Hutto is accused of killing 41-year-old William "Bo" Kirk, who disappeared Oct. 22 after he left his job as an X-ray technician at Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls.
The husband and father of three never made it home that evening.
Investigators say Hutto followed Kirk to his home after a road-rage incident, and then kidnapped him and shot him to death.