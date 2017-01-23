TPP withdrawal Trump's first executive action Monday, sources say

Light fog
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd from the inaugural parade revieing stand in front of the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's 45th president today. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's first executive action on Monday will be to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, two sources familiar with matter told CNN.
That withdrawal is consistent with campaign promises Trump made. The real estate mogul ran on a platform of anti-globalization policies and vowing to create fairer trade deals for American workers.
