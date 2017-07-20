Iced drinks at McDonald's, Burger King and KFC restaurants in the United Kingdom were found to contain fecal bacteria, including a "significant" amount in some cases, according to a new report.

As part of its show "Watchdog," the BBC tested 10 samples of drinks from each of those fast food chains and found traces of fecal coliform bacteria at various levels.

Seven of 10 KFC drinks, six of 10 Burger King drinks and three of 10 McDonald's drinks were found to include the bacteria, which can carry diseases, according to CNBC.

Five of the contaminated KFC drink samples and four from Burger King were said to have "significant" levels of the bacteria.

In June, BBC's "Watchdog" tested iced drinks from three popular coffee chains, including Starbucks, and found similar results. In that test, three of 10 Starbucks iced drinks were found to have fecal coliform bacteria in them.

