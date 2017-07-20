Five of the contaminated KFC drink samples and four from Burger King were said to have "significant" levels of the bacteria.
In June, BBC's "Watchdog" tested iced drinks from three popular coffee chains, including Starbucks, and found similar results. In that test, three of 10 Starbucks iced drinks were found to have fecal coliform bacteria in them.
