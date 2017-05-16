Though May has been a bit cooler than expected for much of the country, it’s still Spring for most of the country. For women, that means sun dresses, short shorts and rompers. For men, it means short sleeved shirts, dress shorts and — rompers?
Women have been wearing rompers — one-piece combinations of a blouse and shorts — for years. But one KickStarter campaign wants to make one-piece rompers for men.
ACED Design, a company based in Evanston, Illinois, is the mind behind the RompHim, a onesie for men that features a button-up shirt, high-cut shorts, a front pocket, “adjustable waist tabs” and a zipper fly.
“The more we thought about it, the more we realized that a romper hit all of these attributes — it’s unique, fashionable, cool and very wearable. But there was still one thing a romper didn’t have: a widely available version for men. So we set out to fix that,” ACED Design said on its Kickstarter page.
According to the KickStarter, the RompHim sells for about $90.