RompHim: Kickstarter campaign aims to make onesies fashionable for men

Alex Hider
1:49 PM, May 16, 2017
22 mins ago

ACED Design has started a Kickstarter to develop a romper for men. It's raised nearly $70,000 so far.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Though May has been a bit cooler than expected for much of the country, it’s still Spring for most of the country. For women, that means sun dresses, short shorts and rompers. For men, it means short sleeved shirts, dress shorts and — rompers?

Women have been wearing rompers — one-piece combinations of a blouse and shorts — for years. But one KickStarter campaign wants to make one-piece rompers for men.

ACED Design, a company based in Evanston, Illinois, is the mind behind the RompHim, a onesie for men that features a button-up shirt, high-cut shorts, a front pocket, “adjustable waist tabs” and a zipper fly.

 

 

“The more we thought about it, the more we realized that a romper hit all of these attributes — it’s unique, fashionable, cool and very wearable. But there was still one thing a romper didn’t have: a widely available version for men. So we set out to fix that,” ACED Design said on its Kickstarter page.

According to the KickStarter, the RompHim sells for about $90.

 

 

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on

 

Not everyone on social media took to the RompHim right away.

 

 

 

 

Others liked the concept.

 

 

Despite the jokes, ACED Design has already raised nearly $70,000 on KickStarter — seven times more than its original goal of $10,000. The KickStarter campaign will continue to run for four more weeks.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top