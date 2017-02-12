North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea, reports say

(CNN) -- North Korea on Sunday test-fired a ballistic missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul.

The South Korean military is working to determine whether the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile, Yonhap reported. It is the first missile test conducted by North Korea since Donald Trump became US president.

In January, US and South Korean officials told CNN that North Korea might be readying two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for a test launch in the near future.

North Korea has never successfully tested an ICBM, despite repeatedly showing off at military parades what it claims are working missiles. Some experts have publicly doubted whether these long-range missiles are anything but mock-ups.

In August, it test-fired two intermediate ballistic missiles.

North Korea also has test-launched ballistic missiles from submarines.

North Korea is prohibited from carrying out ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions aimed in part at curbing the country's development of nuclear weapons.

