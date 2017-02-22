New Mexico woman arrested after doing cartwheels during sobriety test

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:23PM MST expiring February 22 at 11:11PM MST in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 23 at 9:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:30AM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 22 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico woman was arrested late Friday after she was captured on an Albuquerque Police officer’s body cam doing cartwheels during a sobriety test.
Authorities say they were called to the neighborhood after receiving reports of a reckless driver. Upon arrival, they discovered 23-year-old Bryelle Marshall passed out behind the steering wheel of her car and partially parked in the roadway.
Police say they were able to wake Marshall up, and began executing a field sobriety test.
Body cam footage shows Marshall giggling while the officer gives her instructions, and doing cartwheels when asked to walk in a straight line.