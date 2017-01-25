Mary Tyler Moore hospitalized, in 'grave condition,' report says

Mary Tyler Moore may be hospitalized and fighting for her life, according to a report from TMZ on Wednesday.

The beloved entertainer is 80 years old and has battled Type 1 diabetes since the 1970s. She also had brain surgery in 2011 to remove a benign brain tumor.

According to TMZ, Moore is in "grave condition" at a hospital in Connecticut. They also reported that Moore "has been on respirator for more than a week."

Moore's breakout role came in 1961's "The Dick Van Dyke Show," where she played Laura Petrie, wife of Dick Van Dyke's Rob Petrie. She won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for her role in the series. The show ran until 1966 on CBS.

Moore became a TV icon with "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which ran for seven seasons on CBS, starting in 1970.

