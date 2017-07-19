Health care act would cost less but cause millions to lose insurance

The proposed health care legislation, designed to replace the existing Obamacare health care provisions, came apart at the seams on Monday. The so-called Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) now lacks majority support in the Senate.

On the upside, the act could have saved around $160 billion in costs projected for 2026 in connection with Medicaid, which is the program designed to make health care available to people with limited resources in the Unites States.

While under current Obamacare legislation there would be a projected 28 million uninsured Americans under the age of 65 years by 2026, this number could have risen to 49 million if the BCRA had passed Congress and come into effect, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

