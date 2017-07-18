Ex-teacher who took summer trips to Thailand to have sex with kids gets 27 years in prison

While teaching at Alabama's Hillcrest High School, Clarence Evers Jr. had a summer tradition: Traveling to Thailand where he would pay underage boys to have sex with him.

Evers, 54, was sentenced to 27 years in prison this week for charges including child sex tourism and child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the Justice Department, during every summer break from 2010 through 2014, Evers would make his trip to Thailand, coming home with sexually explicit photographs he'd taken of the boys with whom he'd had sex.

Evers had been a computer teacher for about 15 years in Alabama's Conecuh County when he was arrested in February 2016. In April 2015, federal investigators found a "substantial amount of child pornography" at his home in Evergreen, Alabama.

Evers pleaded guilty to the charges he faced on April 14, 2017, admitting to taking those illicit trips to Thailand dating as far back as 1999.

