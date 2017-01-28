'Elephant Man' and 'Harry Potter' actor John Hurt dies

Light fog
HI: 25°
LO: 15°
HI: 23°
LO: 11°
LO: 9°
John Hurt appears On The Red Carpet during The 8th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on November 9, 2013 in Rome, Italy.
John Hurt attends the opening night gala screening of "The Imitation Game" during the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 8, 2014 in London, England.
Pancreatic cancer has taken the life of famed actor John Hurt.
Hurt, known best for his roles in "Elephant Man" and "Harry Potter," died Friday. He was 77 years old.
Hurt is a resident of the UK and was knighted in 2015, TMZ reports.