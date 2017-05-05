Country music legend Loretta Lynn suffers stroke

5:37 PM, May 5, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 19: Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music)

Terry Wyatt
Country music legend Loretta Lynn is currently recovering in a Tennessee hospital after suffering a stroke.

According to a statement on Lynn's website, she's currently responsive and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Below is the full statement listed on Lynn's website.

American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

