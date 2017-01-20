Bruce Springsteen gives a private White House concert to Obama, staffers

Justin Boggs

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 05: U.S. President Barack Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen wave to a crowd of 18,000 people during a rally on the last day of campaigning in the general election November 5, 2012 in Madison, Wisconsin. Obama and his opponent, Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney are stumping from one 'swing state' to the next in a last-minute rush to persuade undecided voters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla
Copyright Getty Images

Famed rocker Bruce Springsteen gave a private 15-song acoustic set to President Barack Obama, the First Family and Obama staffers last week as a send off to the outgoing administration, Springsteen fan page Backstreets reported, and the AP confirmed. 

The concert came last Thursday, just days after Obama gave an emotional farewell speech in Chicago. 

According to Backstreets, the set "was crafted to be highly thematic, Springsteen meeting the moment by drawing from more albums than you can count on both hands."

Springsteen backed Obama's campaign, playing at election events for the president. He also played at an event celebrating Obama's first inauguration in 2009. Springsteen was also active in campaigning for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Before last week's concert began, the event started with a reception in the State Dining Room, which included roughly 200-250 people.

Obama then joined his staffers and their significant others in the East Room, where Obama had previously awarded Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

After Springsteen concluded the performance and gave his thanks to the Obama administration, Obama took the stage to thank his staff for their sacrifices, Backstreets reported. 

