Bruce Hampton, jam music pioneer, dies after collapsing on stage at 70th birthday concert

Bruce Hampton apparently died doing what he loved most.

The musician, called the "granddaddy of the jam scene" by the New York Times, collapsed on stage while performing at a tribute concert celebrating his 70th birthday.

The show, held at Atlanta's Fox Theater, was billed as "Hampton 70: A Celebration of Col. Bruce Hampton." It featured performances by members of Phish, R.E.M., Blues Traveler and other rock acts, as well as actor-musician Billy Bob Thornton.

In addition to music, Hampton acted in a few movies and TV shows, including "Tombstone" and Thornton's "Sling Blade," according to IMDB.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.