Bruce Hampton, jam music pioneer, dies after collapsing on stage at 70th birthday concert

Clint Davis
7:53 AM, May 3, 2017

Col. Bruce Hampton performs at 'Hampton 70: A Celebration Of Col. Bruce Hampton' at The Fox Theatre on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rick Diamond
Bruce Hampton apparently died doing what he loved most.

The musician, called the "granddaddy of the jam scene" by the New York Times, collapsed on stage while performing at a tribute concert celebrating his 70th birthday.

The show, held at Atlanta's Fox Theater, was billed as "Hampton 70: A Celebration of Col. Bruce Hampton." It featured performances by members of Phish, R.E.M., Blues Traveler and other rock acts, as well as actor-musician Billy Bob Thornton.

In addition to music, Hampton acted in a few movies and TV shows, including "Tombstone" and Thornton's "Sling Blade," according to IMDB.

 

 

