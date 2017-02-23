9-year-old boy dies weighing 15 pounds, four people arrested

Cloudy
HI: 40°
LO: 30°
HI: 39°
LO: 26°
HI: 42°
LO: 24°
The Vigo County 9-year-old weighed only 15 pounds when he died. o
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. -- Four people are charged with neglect after a 9-year-old Indiana boy died weighing only 15 pounds.
Deputies with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office responded to the home early Monday morning for a child that was suffering from cardiac arrest.
Cameron R. Hoopingarner, 9, was taken to Union Hospital where he later died.
According to Indiana State Police, Hoopingarner was blind and suffered from cerebral palsy. He weighed only 15 pounds and showed signs of severe neglect when he died.
Deputies arrested four people living in the home on Wednesday.
Hubert Kraemer, 56, Chad Kraemer, 33, Robin Kraemer, 53, and Sarah Travioli, 30 are all facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent.
All four have bonds set at $250,000.