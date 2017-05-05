10 internships that pay more than $6,000 per month

The other 15 internships on the list all offer median monthly pay rates of more than $4,500. Specifically, their rates range from $6,000 (Google, ranked No. 11) to $4,570 (Bank of America, ranked No. 25).
You might want to brush up on your STEM skills — science, technology, engineering and math — if you hope to land one of these 25 internships, though. Tech companies dominate the list and almost every other company is in a STEM-related field, such as the financial sector.
That might explain why these internships pay so well, as full-time jobs in STEM fields — particularly technology –tend to pay more than the average full-time job.
If STEM jobs are not for you despite the potentially higher pay, consider baby-sitting. As we reported last week, baby-sitters’ wages have increased nearly twice as fast as the wages of the average American over the past six years, and their hours are extremely flexible.