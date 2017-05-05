10 internships that pay more than $6,000 per month

When Glassdoor named “the 25 highest-paying internships in America,” they weren’t kidding around.

Interns at all 25 gigs make more money per month than the typical full-time worker.

The median annual salary for full-time workers in the U.S. is $51,350, according to Glassdoor data. That’s equivalent to about $4,279 per month.

Now compare that with the monthly wages offered to interns at the top 10 companies on Glassdoor’s list:

Facebook: $8,000 (median monthly pay)

Microsoft: $7,100

ExxonMobil: $6,507

Salesforce: $6,450

Amazon.com: $6,400

Apple: $6,400

Bloomberg LP: $6,400

Yelp: $6,400

Yahoo: $6,080

VMware: $6,080

The other 15 internships on the list all offer median monthly pay rates of more than $4,500. Specifically, their rates range from $6,000 (Google, ranked No. 11) to $4,570 (Bank of America, ranked No. 25).

You might want to brush up on your STEM skills — science, technology, engineering and math — if you hope to land one of these 25 internships, though. Tech companies dominate the list and almost every other company is in a STEM-related field, such as the financial sector.

That might explain why these internships pay so well, as full-time jobs in STEM fields — particularly technology –tend to pay more than the average full-time job.

As we reported last year, nearly half of U.S. jobs in the top income quartile — meaning that they pay at least $57,000 per year — require computer coding knowledge or skills.

If you’re interested in learning how to code, check out “Free Coding School Pays You to Attend and Guarantees a Job.”

If STEM jobs are not for you despite the potentially higher pay, consider baby-sitting. As we reported last week, baby-sitters’ wages have increased nearly twice as fast as the wages of the average American over the past six years, and their hours are extremely flexible.

