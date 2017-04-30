Nampa hawk snagged by kite string rescued by Idaho Fish and Game and others

NAMPA, Idaho - A hawk was rescued from a tree Saturday after it got tangled in kite string outside Lone Star Middle School in Nampa.

Residents spotted the bird hanging from the tree late in the afternoon and called police who then called in Idaho Fish and Game for assistance.

Idaho Power showed up with a truck and crews were able to rescue the hawk and get it down after more than two hours.

The bird was a little thirsty but its wings did not appear to be broken. Wildlife experts with Fish and Game say it should be just fine after it has time to heal.

If you ever come across an animal in distress, Idaho Fish and Game urges you to call your local non-emergency dispatch line.