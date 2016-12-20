Mountain View School District considers arming teachers

Steve Bertel
12:31 PM, Dec 20, 2016

 (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Matt Cardy
GRANGEVILLE, ID - The Mountain View School District is considering allowing school personnel to carry weapons on its campuses.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the district, which encompasses six schools in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City, is considering a policy that would allow faculty to choose to carry weapons concealed or to keep them locked in a locker. Board members discussed the proposal on Monday.

District Board Chairman Mike Dominquez says one reason to allow armed faculty is that the district cannot afford school resource officers at all six schools.

Garden Valley School District is the only one in Idaho that has formally adopted such a policy.

Other districts such as Salmon River, Cottonwood and Kamiah are considering similar policies.

(by Associated Press)

