Mountain View School District considers arming teachers

Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 2:00PM MST expiring December 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:00PM MST expiring December 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka

Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 2:00PM MST expiring December 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Cassia, Oneida, Power

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 11:02AM MST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko

Winter Storm Watch issued December 22 at 11:02AM MST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 11:02AM MST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko

Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 7:26AM MST expiring December 22 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union

Winter Storm Watch issued December 22 at 3:32AM MST expiring December 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer

Winter Storm Watch issued December 22 at 3:32AM MST expiring December 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka

Winter Storm Watch issued December 22 at 3:32AM MST expiring December 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Cassia, Oneida, Power