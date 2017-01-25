Middleton School District superintendent calls for make up hours for some high school students

MIDDLETON, ID - The Middleton School District superintendent calls for longer school days for high school students. Dr. Josh Middleton announced today that the district had finished assessing the instructional hours missed following recent snow days.

According to Dr. Middleton, Middleton High School is now in a deficit of 17 hours below the minimum state standard. In Idaho, regular high schools must provide students with at least 990 instructional hours.

The principal of Middleton High, Mike Williams, created the plan to make up those hours without extending the school year or requiring students to attend school on upcoming holidays or breaks.

In an email to parents, Williams outlined the changes. Beginning Monday, January 30, 2017, class hours will be extended 15 minutes per day for the remainder of the school year.

Hours at the high school will be as follows:

8:00 A.M. to 3:05 P.M. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

8:00 A.M. to 2:15 P.M. on Wednesday.

The superintendent says for K-8 students and Atlas High School students, there are still enough instructional hours to meet the state standard.