Micron names new CEO

Micron has found its new president and CEO. The company's board of directors has appointed Sanjay Mehrotra as president and CEO. He will officially take over on May 8th. He will also serve as a member of the board of directors.
Mehrotra was a co-founder of SanDisk and was its president and CEO from 2011 to 2016.
He takes over from outgoing Micron CEO Mark Durcan, who announced back in February he would be retiring. He will leave his post as CEO and as member of the board of directors on May 8th, but will remain a Micron advisor until August.