MERIDIAN, ID - A Meridian man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on four counts of felony rape -– of a twelve-year-old girl.

Meridian Police say they were contacted last week by an anonymous source who shared information about a possible sexual relationship between Juan Carlos Valle, 18, and a twelve-year-old girl.

“The reporting party had also received some inappropriate photographs of Valle and the victim,” said Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

Police were able to corroborate the relationship after interviewing the victim, officers said.

“Police (later) arranged to meet Valle -- who believed he was talking with the victim on Instagram. That’s when police arrested him in the 900 block of N. Meridian Road,” Basterrechea stated. Valle was arrested about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police believe Valle and the victim had sex at least four times over a two-week period, in various locations while in Valle’s car.

Valle met the victim through a relative who went to school with her, reports said.

