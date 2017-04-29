Meridian man arrested for 1st degree murder after shooting in Nampa

Nampa - Nampa Police arrested Phillip Cabrera, 38-years-old, on charges of 1st degree murder after a late night shooting Friday at the home of his estranged wife. Dispatch received a 911 call that Cabrera, who now lives in Meridian, was trying to break into the home in the 4100 block of Bear Valley Drive around 11:00 p.m.

Before officers arrived on scene Cabrera had already forced his way into the house and it was reported he had a gun and was threatening the residents.

When Nampa Police arrived they heard multiple shots fired, some directed inside the house and some outside the house at responding officers. When Police entered the house they found an adult man dead with gunshots to the head and possibly the body. An adult woman and two children were also found in the house, but they are alive and safe.

Cabrera has been booked into the Canyon County Jail on charges of 1st degree murder, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. An autopsy will be performed Monday on the victim of the shooting.