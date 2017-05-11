Meridian launches historical walking tour app

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian city leaders Thursday will launch the Meridian Historic Walking Tour app, billed as a first of it’s kind for the city.

The Meridian Historic Preservation Commission is hosting the event as part of the Historic Preservation Month Celebration Thursday, May 11th from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at The Vault, 140 E. Idaho Avenue.

The Commission partnered with Cole Valley Christian senior Nic Herman to develop the free app. “It is guided by a phone's GPS, although it can also be viewed in list form. The app guides users throughout the Historic Meridian Downtown Walking Tour while offering additional photos, videos and narratives about each property,” said Meridian

"We are really excited to be able to offer this to our community. The history of Meridian is rich, and we wanted to find a way to bring it to life for all ages. It also brings people to our beautiful downtown area to support local businesses," said Historic Preservation Commissioner Jacy Jones.

"Our commissioners are all volunteers with a heart for Meridian. This app proves that. By partnering with a local student, they were able to create something that will appeal to younger generations -- and keep the important history of our community alive for years to come," said Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd,

The commission will continue to offer hard copy walking tour brochures to the public, which are available at Meridian City Hall and in two kiosks located in Downtown Meridian.

To download the app, visit the app store on your mobile device and search "Meridian Historic Walking Tour". For more information about the walking tour and the app, visit www.meridiancity.org/ourhistory.

As part of the history celebration, Pine Street School near the intersection of Meridian Road and Pine Street will be open for tours from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Thursday.

(Click on the photo gallery to take a virtual tour of some of Meridian historical structures –- and be sure to read the captions outlining each building’s history.)