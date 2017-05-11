Meridian launches historical walking tour app

Built in 1905, the Halbert Fletcher Neal House at 101 West Pine Avenue was constructed of cast stone or concrete blocks up to the eaves. A hipped roof with flared eaves and double-hung sash windows recall the Queen Anne style, and a turret evokes the earlier Victorian era. Neal and Grace Andrews were married in 1904 and moved to Meridian in 1905. Neal devoted himself full time to his country practice. He was Meridian's only resident physician for 28 years and helped build the Methodist church. He also served on the school board and city council.   COURTESY: meridiancity.org

Meridian Rural High School was built in 1912 for $32,000. Over 3,000 high school students graduated from this school. It later served as a 9th grade for the entire school district and then as an intermediate school, before it was condemned. The property was purchased and remodeled by local owners and used as by the motor vehicle licensing department.  In later years it was purchased by the Cole Community Church and now serves as their high school.   COURTESY: meridiancity.org

This home is one of the earliest homes left standing in the old town area.  The Ada County Assessor records that it was built in 1885, but Eliza Zenger, Meridian’s first homesteader, did not have a clear title for what would become Meridian at that point.  The Hedges family did not immigrate to the area until about 1902 so Meridian records this properties' build date as 1902.  The Clement “Clem” Hedges’ family home still stands on the northeast corner of Pine Avenue and Meridian Road.   COURTESY: meridiancity.org   

Built in 1913, this was originally an embossed iron building, the street façade was later stuoccoed .  The building first housed a furniture, mercantile, and variety store.  A glimpse of the original iron siding is visible at the rear.  When the building was used as a grocery store there was a significant fire.  Next door was the state liquor dispensary.  After the fire more of the dispensaries inventory was missing then what was lost in the fire at the grocery store.  It has been suggested that early residents may have had a nice time after the fire was put out. COURTESY: meridiancity.org

Built in 1908 this is an excellent example of a classic Tourtellotte and Hummel façade building.  Merged with the Meridian Exchange Bank in 1912, the building was used to house the Meridian Post Office.  In 1938 Elite Cleaners was housed in the building until recently when a silk screen business purchased the site.  It was awarded the award by the Chamber of Commerce for being the best improvement in town, when the front was painted a peach color. COURTESY: meridiancity.org

Built in 1903 for the town physician, A.B. Compton, this is the only gambrel roof house in the area.  The home was built out of brick manufactured locally in downtown Meridian.  Local lore tells us that the current stucco was added only after an early resident, having a night out on the town, kicked in the wall and damaged the gentle brick.  It is said that the original brick still remains under the new finish.  The property was recently rezoned to Old Town allowing future owners the ability to run a commercial business out of the building. COURTESY: meridiancity.org

The lowest days of the Great Depression brightened for area dairymen when the Ada County Dairymen's cooperative creamery began operation in 1929. It provided milk checks to those who were members of the cooperative, enabling them to pay their taxes and provide food for their families. Other community members hauled milk to the creamery and were employed by the creamery, whose product was Challenge Butter.  The creamery ran seven days a week for 40 years.  After the creamery ceased local operations in 1970, the dairymen's milk was shipped to Caldwell for processing. COURTESY: meridiancity.org  

The Bell House was built in 1920 by Charles Arzt for Sam Griffiths, the manager of Meridian Lumber.   Jack Bell assumed the management position at the lumberyard and, when he did, he purchased this property. After his promotion to management, Mr. Bell purchased the lumberyard and owned it for many years.  Jessie Bell, Jack Bell’s wife, used to hold parties in their backyard and only the social elite were invited.  Jessie Bell was also a president of the Meridian Ladies’ Aid, Woman’s Society of Christian Service, and United Methodist Women from 1950-1952.  COURTESY: meridiancity.org 

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian city leaders Thursday will launch the Meridian Historic Walking Tour app, billed as a first of it’s kind for the city.

The Meridian Historic Preservation Commission is hosting the event as part of the Historic Preservation Month Celebration Thursday, May 11th from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at The Vault, 140 E. Idaho Avenue. 

The Commission partnered with Cole Valley Christian senior Nic Herman to develop the free app. “It is guided by a phone's GPS, although it can also be viewed in list form. The app guides users throughout the Historic Meridian Downtown Walking Tour while offering additional photos, videos and narratives about each property,” said Meridian

"We are really excited to be able to offer this to our community. The history of Meridian is rich, and we wanted to find a way to bring it to life for all ages. It also brings people to our beautiful downtown area to support local businesses," said Historic Preservation Commissioner Jacy Jones.

"Our commissioners are all volunteers with a heart for Meridian. This app proves that. By partnering with a local student, they were able to create something that will appeal to younger generations -- and keep the important history of our community alive for years to come," said Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd, 

The commission will continue to offer hard copy walking tour brochures to the public, which are available at Meridian City Hall and in two kiosks located in Downtown Meridian.

To download the app, visit the app store on your mobile device and search "Meridian Historic Walking Tour". For more information about the walking tour and the app, visit www.meridiancity.org/ourhistory.
As part of the history celebration, Pine Street School near the intersection of Meridian Road and Pine Street will be open for tours from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Thursday.

(Click on the photo gallery to take a virtual tour of some of  Meridian historical structures –- and be sure to read the captions outlining each building’s history.)

