Man arrested in Boise murder

BOISE, ID - A Boise man is in the Ada County Jail on a first-degree murder charge after investigators say they found a body in a Boise home.

Police were called to a home in 900 block of Sherwood Avenue just after midnight. There, the officers found a male who appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Boise Police news release. The age of the victim was not released.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted later today by the Ada County Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

During the investigation, Adam Bodenbach was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Police tell us the suspect and victim knew each other and preliminary reports say that “this incident escalated from a disagreement.”

Given the nature of the ongoing investigation, police are not immediately releasing any further details.

